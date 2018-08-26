Ten killed in boiler explosion in Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Ten people were killed and five wounded after a boiler exploded in a residential area of the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. Three residential buildings were completely destroyed in the blast and 15 houses in the area were damaged, according to Fars. A picture posted by Fars on Twitter showed rescue workers digging through the rubble of a building.
