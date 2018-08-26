Township (W) reach third round

LAHORE: Township Whites have qualified for third round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memoiral Cricket Tournament after beating Sabzazar Eaglets by 6 wickets played at Township Whites ground the other day.

Scores: Sabzazar Eaglets 110/9 in 20 overs (Hamdan Haider 19, Adnan Arshad 26, Ghulam Farid 16, Naveed Ali 15, Rooh ullah 3/25, Karamat Khan 2/15). Township Whites 111/4 in 19.2 overs (USman Farid 20, M Sharif 20, M Asif 15, Adnan Ashraf 2/19).