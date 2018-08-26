Barrett masterclass as All Blacks thrash Wallabies

AUCKLAND: New Zealand’s impressive ability to produce long-range tries from turnover ball and a “special” Beauden Barrett foursome floored Australia at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

The match statistics said the two sides were even but the 40-12 scoreline proved otherwise as the All Blacks wrapped up the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th straight year and stayed on track to defend their Rugby Championship crown.

Barrett was the chief architect as he either launched the counter-attacks or produced an uncanny ability to be on hand to finish them off.

His four tries and five conversions gave him a match haul of 30 points, an individual New Zealand record against Australia.

“We got killed on the turnovers. That pretty much sums up the tale,” said Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. His side held the All Blacks to 7-7 until just before half-time, when the floodgates opened and in five minutes of play either side of the break the All Blacks produced tries to Barrett and Joe Moody.