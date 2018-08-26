Sun August 26, 2018
Sports

AB
Asher Butt
August 26, 2018

LRC hosts Tabdeeli, Eid Cup races today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) will be celebrating Tabdeeli along with Eid Cup with five Theek Hai Plate races scheduled for Sunday.

The day having four of the seven races of 800 metres while the Tabdeeli Cup and the Eid Cup are of 1000 metres and 900 metres respectively and the final race of the day too is of 900 metres.

Apart from the EId Cup which is of class VI, all the other races are of class VII but of different divisions with the day starting at around 2 pm.

Opening with the Theek Hai Plate, this Division-VC race has 13 entries but a thoroughbred of five years High Jacker is favourite while the same age horsey Killing Eyes is expected to take the second place and a year elder female Leeza Princess may surprise everyone.

The second race of Division-VB with 16 entries has a much younger of three years Baa Aytbar as the equine to look out for while the two castrated horses, Turab Prince of eight years and Music Boy of half its age may become second and stage an upset respectively.

The third Division-VA race of a field of nine horses might see an equine of three years age Aie Sawair winning the first place and is believed to be followed by a well groomed On The Spot Win while Palwasha carries a surprise package.

The fourth race in Division-IV have a field of 15 horses but all eyes are set on Desert Rain, a four years old equine for a win with Noor-e-Sehar, a 6 year old horsy for a second place and a likely upset from a three years aged Baa Wafa.

At fifth in the list of competition is the Eid Cup, whci is for division-Ill & IV horses and it has 10 participants. But three equines from among the entries Battle Front is believed to be the best of all while a four years old Thrill N Chill may follow her with the same aged Sublime show a surprising run.

As the nation has gone for a change in the recent general elections with Imran Khan taking over as prime minister, the race club has also come into its grip as it organizes the Tabdeeli Cup for Division-I horses. With entries of eight horses, a three year old Eris is expected to light the racecourse. Her foremost rival maybe a four years aged Cat’s Eye, which is believed to be taking the place while Baa Wagar might overcome both the other marked ones.

The final race of the day is the Theek Hai Plate which is for Division-II and III horses. This 900 metres race has all the three equinwe of four years age as the favourites. Moon Soon is believed for taking the winning place and might be followed by Helena at the second position. But Owais-e-Bhakkar is the one may surprise the favourites.

Races details:

First race win High Jacker, place Killing Eyes, fluk Leeza Princess

Other participants: Head Line, Crazy Cat Lady, Zil Prince, Public Fancy, Daniel Bryan, Aas Paas, Golden Apple, Baby Accurate, Love Master, Fakhta

Second race win Baa Aytbar, place Turab Prince, fluke Music Boy

Other participants: Jungle Da Master, AI Ilan, Bano, Silent Warrior, Chotey Sahib, Bet of The Day, Alex, Anmble One, Start Me Up, Free My Heart, My Life, Mozrat, Meri Sahiba,

Third race win Aie Sawair, place On The Spot Win, fluke Palwasha

Other participants: Malik De Rani, Sher-e-Ravi, Wahab Choice, Gohar Prince, Miss Ravi Road, Lovey Dovey,

Fourth race win Desert Rain, place Noor-e-Sehar, fluke Baa Wafa

Other participants: Warning News, Hide Out, Mastan Queen, Big Less, Nice One, Afzaal Choice, Big Easy, Desert Gold, Bright Life, Sang Dil, Hyper Trapper, Neeli De Malika

Fifth Eid Cup race win Battle Front, place Thrill N Chill, fluke Sublime

Other participants: Gondal Prince, Mery Jan, Banjo, Rashk-e-Qamar, Blue Max, Keep It Up, Sinner

Sixth Tabdeeli Cup race win Eris, place Cat’s Eye, fluke Baa Wagar,

Other participants: Shan-e-Sikander, Mitwa, Don’t Stop Me, Piyara Sayeen, The Mighty Punkit

Seventh race win Moon Soon, place Helena, fluke Owais-e-Bhakkar

Other participants: Happiness Moment, The Game Changer, Safdar Princess, Fakhr-e-Golra, Dil De Ruba, Queen Esmerlda, Power of Dream, Sayban-e-Bhakkar

