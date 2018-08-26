Mani, Asad nominated members of PCB governing board

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron in chief of Pakistan cricket Saturday formally nominated former ICC Chairman Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as the members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s governing board.

The notification stated that both the members, Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan, are nominated for a period of as many as three years.

In the meanwhile, the PCB suspended its scheduled August 28 governing council meeting.

The meeting in which decisions on broadcasting rights, title sponsorship and team value of every franchise are to be taken for the next edition of PSL, is expected to be called after the appointment of new board chairman.

Election Commissioner PCB is performing his duty as interim PCB chairman after the resignation of Najam Sethi. Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Mani as PCB chairman instantly after the resignation of Sethi.

The PCB governing board has as many as 10 members two of the board members are directly nominated by the prime minister as Patron of the board while the other eight members are elected from regions and department.

The board is mandated to conduct election within four weeks after the resignation of PCB chairman.

The notification of Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan nomination was released after the prime minister discussed the legalities of the PCB’s chairmanship with the board’s legal advisor Salman Naseer on Saturday. In the meeting Imran had his feed on PCB’s constitution and discussed future course.

Imran issued directive to have all the developments in the PCB should be carried out in accordance with the board’s constitution.

Imran was also briefed about the governing board of the PCB and the legal battle between the PCB and Indian board at the International Cricket Council for not playing the promised bilateral series. The case’s hearing is expected in the coming October. Meanwhile PCB interim chairman and election commission Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has brought back former Test cricketer Zakir Khan as Director International Cricket with focus on the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Zakir was sidelined during former PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s term. He also served as manager of the Pakistan Team.