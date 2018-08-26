Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mani, Asad nominated members of PCB governing board

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also patron in chief of Pakistan cricket Saturday formally nominated former ICC Chairman Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as the members of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s governing board.

The notification stated that both the members, Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan, are nominated for a period of as many as three years.

In the meanwhile, the PCB suspended its scheduled August 28 governing council meeting.

The meeting in which decisions on broadcasting rights, title sponsorship and team value of every franchise are to be taken for the next edition of PSL, is expected to be called after the appointment of new board chairman.

Election Commissioner PCB is performing his duty as interim PCB chairman after the resignation of Najam Sethi. Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Mani as PCB chairman instantly after the resignation of Sethi.

The PCB governing board has as many as 10 members two of the board members are directly nominated by the prime minister as Patron of the board while the other eight members are elected from regions and department.

The board is mandated to conduct election within four weeks after the resignation of PCB chairman.

The notification of Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan nomination was released after the prime minister discussed the legalities of the PCB’s chairmanship with the board’s legal advisor Salman Naseer on Saturday. In the meeting Imran had his feed on PCB’s constitution and discussed future course.

Imran issued directive to have all the developments in the PCB should be carried out in accordance with the board’s constitution.

Imran was also briefed about the governing board of the PCB and the legal battle between the PCB and Indian board at the International Cricket Council for not playing the promised bilateral series. The case’s hearing is expected in the coming October. Meanwhile PCB interim chairman and election commission Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has brought back former Test cricketer Zakir Khan as Director International Cricket with focus on the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Zakir was sidelined during former PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s term. He also served as manager of the Pakistan Team.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s