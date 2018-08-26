Nargis gives Pakistan 2nd bronze in Asian Games

LAHORE: After nearly a week-long struggle Pakistan has managed to win its second bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Games being held at Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pakistan’s Nargis on Saturday won first ever medal in Asian Games karate competition and the second for the country after kabaddi event bronze. Nargis, who came from Quetta defeated Nepal’s Rita Karki in women’s +68kg karate tournament and won bronze medal. However, in the semi-final encounter Nargis lost to Chinese player Gao Mengmeng 0-8.

Nargis had a 3-1 in over Nepal’s Rita Karki. The country is currently placed at No 30 in the medals table with two bronze medals to its name. It has not managed to win a single gold or silver medal in the games so far.

Pakistan won its first bronze following its men’s kabaddi team loss to South Korea in the semi-final stage.