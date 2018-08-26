Probe starts into death of woman

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday started investigation into the death of a woman in a local hospital through alleged negligence of doctors.

According to a press release issued here, an Urdu daily had published a news item about the death of 27-year-old woman, Sadaf, after she was operated upon to remove a pair of scissors from her abdomen, reportedly left earlier when she had a caesarean delivery at the Lady Willingdon Hospital.

A two-member team of the PHC visited the hospital on Saturday, carried out an initial investigation, took the treatment record into their possession and recorded the statements of the doctors concerned.

Moreover, the family of the deceased had also submitted a complaint to the PHC, which was registered as well.