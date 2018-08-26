Blasphemy termed religious terrorism

LAHORE : Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has termed a deliberate and stubborn attempt of organised blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam (SAW) as religious terrorism and demanded Pakistan must expel The Netherlands ambassador besides all Muslim countries should cut ties with Hague. Blasphemy of any Prophet (AS) is strongly condemnable and the competition of blasphemous caricatures of the Imam of all Prophets (SAW) and the Seal of all Messengers (SAW) is nothing less than religious terrorism, he said addressing a congregation on Saturday. The congregation passed a resolution calling the abominable competition a violation of the UN charter.