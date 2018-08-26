Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘New education policy soon’

Islamabad : Regretting more than 20 million children are out of school, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood said the federal government will work with provincial governments to increase enrolment rate.

He also said the National Education Policy 2018 would be launched soon.

During a briefing by the officials of the ministry and its attached departments, the minister said education was the topmost priority of the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We will work in coordination with all provinces and provide education to all in line with the Constitution. It is our responsibility to give excellent policies and take all necessary measures to implement education related policies," he said. The minister said all missing educational standards would be developed and followed in letter and spirit.

He said skill development was equally important component of the government's agenda and the ministry would take it as challenge. "All vacant positions at the ministry and its attached departments will be filled purely on merit and in a transparent manner," he said. The minister directed bosses of the ministry's all attached departments to ensure facilitation of GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir alongside other provinces in educational and professional training projects and initiatives. Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Arshad Mirza, senior officers of the ministry and heads of attached departments were present in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s