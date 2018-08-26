Two brothers die in roof collapse

LAHORE : Two young brothers died and their mother suffered injuries when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed at Youhanna Abad in the Nishtar Colony police area on Saturday.

The diseased were identified as Samran, 7, and Chahat, 9, the children of Chanda Bibi, a resident of Mandri Chowk, Youhanna Abad. Rescuers said the victims were living in a one-marla house which was being repaired. On the day of the incident, it collapsed all of sudden and the victims were trapped under its debris. Rescuers removed the debris and found the kids dead while their mother was injured who was removed to hospital. Police also reached the scene and declared the incident as an accident.

Rape accused arrested: The Gender Crime Cell, Iqbal Town Investigation police, arrested a rapist who had allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in the Sanda police area. The arrested accused was identified as Majid Mughal. SSP Investigation has announced commendatory certificates for the police team.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/ Rescue 1122 responded to 1,460 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Twelve people died and 1,674 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 597 were badly injured who were removed to different hospitals while those who suffered minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue teams.