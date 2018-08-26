Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two brothers die in roof collapse

LAHORE : Two young brothers died and their mother suffered injuries when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed at Youhanna Abad in the Nishtar Colony police area on Saturday.

The diseased were identified as Samran, 7, and Chahat, 9, the children of Chanda Bibi, a resident of Mandri Chowk, Youhanna Abad. Rescuers said the victims were living in a one-marla house which was being repaired. On the day of the incident, it collapsed all of sudden and the victims were trapped under its debris. Rescuers removed the debris and found the kids dead while their mother was injured who was removed to hospital. Police also reached the scene and declared the incident as an accident.

Rape accused arrested: The Gender Crime Cell, Iqbal Town Investigation police, arrested a rapist who had allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in the Sanda police area. The arrested accused was identified as Majid Mughal. SSP Investigation has announced commendatory certificates for the police team.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/ Rescue 1122 responded to 1,460 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Twelve people died and 1,674 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 597 were badly injured who were removed to different hospitals while those who suffered minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s