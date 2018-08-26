CM lauds Waste Management Companies

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements across the province during Eidul Azha.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, he praised the departments concerned for excellent cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other areas of the province.

He also praised the solid waste management companies and the administration. He asked them to continue working with the same spirit in the future too.