The Distance Between Two Points

The AAN Gandhara-Art Space is hosting Roohi Ahmed’s exhibition titled ‘The Distance Between Two Points’ until September 15. The show examines the practice of Roohi, an artist who has worked in diverse mediums to explore overlapping concerns around nationhood, belonging, gender and the body. This exhibition is not considered retrospective, but rather a mapping of oeuvre of the artist. The show, curated by Aziz Sohail, will be accompanied by a publication. Call 021-35821462 for more information.