Within the Realm of a Dying Sun

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ from August 31 to September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.