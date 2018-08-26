tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ from August 31 to September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Babar Moghal and Scheherezade Junejo’s exhibition titled ‘Within the Realm of a Dying Sun’ from August 31 to September 8. Moghal is a young artist and graphic designer from Karachi. His work is beautiful and breathtaking, his subjects varied and wide-ranging. Karachi-born Scheherezade, using her knowledge and study of human anatomy, attempts to highlight the duality in our psychosis. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Comments