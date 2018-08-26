Conurbations

The Vasl Artists’ Association is hosting Haider Ali Naqvi’s exhibition titled ‘Conurbations’ at the Arts Council from August 27 to August 31. Naqvi has been a resident artist with the association since May. ‘Conurbations’ includes an experimental survey documenting weather changes and its impact on man-made materials and the ruptures between human development and the inevitable forces of nature. Through his work he has looked at two urban corners of Karachi that continue to escalate beyond the given parameters of land. Call 0323-3266375 for more information.