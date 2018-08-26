Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Consultations on to expand Sindh cabinet

Consultations between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are currently under way to induct more members into the newly-formed Sindh cabinet, it was learnt on Friday.

According to party insiders, the names of at least 10 people had been shortlisted to induct them in the cabinet.

At present, the cabinet comprises eight provincial ministers and two advisers to the CM. It consists mostly of fresh faces as only three people who were part of the previous cabinet of Syed Murad Ali Shah have been reappointed.

It is likely that up to 10 more provincial ministers and two more advisers would be inducted into the Sindh cabinet to expand it. Those who could become part of the cabinet are Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Perween Qaimkhani, Mumtaz Jakhrani, Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Malik Asad Sikandar, Rana Hameer Singh.

Similarly, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Aijaz Jakhrani could be appointed as new advisers to the CM, while Awais Qadir Shah, Arbab Lutfullah, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Nida Khuhro, Nawab Talpur could be appointed special assistants to the CM, sources said.

It should be noted that former president Asif Ali Zardari has given a free hand to the party’s chairman – Bilawal – to pick members of the new Sindh cabinet. The PPP leadership has already made it clear that appointment of new cabinet members would be conditional and linked with their performance regarding matters of governance.

Earlier this month, while talking to journalists after visiting the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam with his cabinet colleagues, CM Shah had said that after Eidul Azha, the cabinet would be expanded.

The new Sindh cabinet took oath on August 19. It comprises Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, with the portfolios of health and population welfare; Hari Ram, who will look after the departments of minority affairs, social welfare and prisons; Muhammad Ismail Rahu, who has agriculture, supply & prices; Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani, who will look after the mines & minerals department; Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, who will oversee revenue & relief; Saeed Ghani, who will look after the departments of local government, public health engineering, rural development and Katchi Abadis; Syed Sardar Ali Shah, who has education and culture, tourism & antiquities departments; and Shehla Raza, who will look after the women development department.

The next day, the government allocated portfolios to the two advisers to the CM. Barrister Murtaza Wahab was given the charge of the law department and the Anti-Corruption Establishment, while Muhammad Bux Mahar was given the portfolio of the department of industries and commerce.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s