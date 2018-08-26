Currency smugglers caught at airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Custom officials on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man for trying to smuggle foreign currency abroad.
The suspect, identified as Mustafa Arif, was a passenger of a London-bound flight.
During checking at the security counter, officials found the currency hidden in his suitcase.
Customs authorities initiated interrogation during which the man said that he had committed many such activities in the past and had smuggled money to foreign countries.
