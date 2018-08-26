Fake healers

An exaggerated belief in spirits and ghosts has paved the way for fake faith healers and exorcists to fool people and mint money. The business of these quacks runs on the fuel of fears and dubious beliefs entrenched in our minds. Troubled people rely on exorcism in pursuit of solace. The troubling point is that there are no criteria to verify the legitimacy and efficacy of these faith healers and exorcists.

The media, for years, has been telling poignant tales of people being subjected to harrowing situations, owing to fake exorcists. A robust strategy should be engineered to unveil these unprincipled men masquerading as spiritual healers.

Qazi Suleman ( Dera Ismail Khan )