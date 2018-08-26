Kuldip Nayar

A human rights activist, Kuldip Nayar, who worked tirelessly to promote peace between Pakistan and India, has passed away at the age of 95. With his death, India has lost a gem. He was a fearless man who opposed the imposition of emergency by Indira Gandhi and stood up for the rights of Indian minority groups. Kuldip Nayar had been regularly leading peace activists lighting candles at the Wagah-Attari border on the night between August 14 and 15 since 2000.

He made a name for himself as a journalist. His columns were read widely, printed by leading newspapers in both India and Pakistan. Kuldip Nayar was critical of Indian atrocities and opposed Hindu fundamentalism. His death has created a void and he will be missed.

Malik Tariq Ali ( Lahore )