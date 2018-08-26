The message of simplicity

This refers to the letter ‘Auctions won’t help’ (Aug 25) by Engr Tariq Malik. While there is no doubt that the sale of luxury cars and/or buildings may not contribute significantly towards paying off the huge debt we have incurred, such austerity measures and the promotion of simplicity in government expenditure would be a sound policy for good governance and may lead to good financial health.

This step also sends the message to all institutions that public money ought to be spent prudently.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Sandiego USA )