Sun August 26, 2018
August 26, 2018

HP Inc tops estimates

SAN FRANCISCO: HP Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Thursday, as it benefits from strong growth in its personal systems business and its acquisition of Samsung’s printer business.

Shares of the company, formed out of the 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Co, were, however, down 3 percent in after-market trading in low volumes.Susquehanna analyst David Ryzhik attributed the weakness in shares to disappointing margins at the company’s printer business.

Investors had expected to see sequential increase in margins following the acquisition of Samsung’s printer business late last year, Ryzhik said. “Their printing business operating margins were underwhelming.” Margins at the business fell for the third straight quarter, while revenue from the segment rose about 11 percent to $5.19 billion, above analysts’ estimate of $5.11 billion.

HP Inc’s personal systems business, which includes desktops and notebooks and accounts for more than 60 percent of total revenue, rose 12 percent to $9.4 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $9.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

