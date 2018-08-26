Commitment needed to combat attacks on economy’

ANKARA: The commitment and determination of Turks is the guarantee needed to combat attacks on Turkey´s economy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, in his first comments on the currency crisis in days.

Turkey´s lira has tumbled some 40 percent this year as investor concerns over Erdogan´s grip on monetary policy and a growing dispute with the United States put pressure on the currency.

Erdogan has cast the rapid deterioration of the lira as an "economic war" and accused Washington of targeting Turkey over the fate of Andrew Brunson, an American pastor being tried in Turkey on terrorism charges that he denies.

The lira firmed against the U.S. dollar in thin holiday trade on Friday, after having hit a record low of 7.24 to the dollar earlier this month.

In two separate statements to commemorate the anniversaries of the Battle of Manzikert in 1071 and Victory Day, Erdogan said the unity of Turks against attacks targeting their political and economic independence would prevail.