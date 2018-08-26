ICT-related exports surge 13.5 percent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s information, communication technology (ICT)-related exports surged 13.52 percent to $1.066 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

The country had recorded telecommunication, computer and information services exports of $939.51 million in the previous year.

Local software houses and start-ups usually export services to the United States, the Middle East and North African countries.

Major heads of exports include software and hardware consultancy, telecommunication services, call center services and exports of computer software and mobile applications, it added.

Receipts against ICT services exports are usually labelled as remittances, but the industry strongly believes that overall exports are three times higher than the reported numbers, which include exports of services by freelancers and various IT services in different sectors such as financial and textile sectors.

USAID in partnership with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) have started working on access to markets initiative to identify and develop targeted interventions and boost exports in key markets.

European Union (EU) markets are considered one of the fastest growing in the development of digital ecosystem and offer growth potential for Pakistan’s ICT sector.

USAID’s small and medium enterprises’ activity strategic roadmap includes identification of the compliance and EU market access challenges, build the industry capacity to undertake the effort and identify key ICT sector SMEs that can be facilitated through technical and financial assistance.