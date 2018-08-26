Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Trading activity commenced at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday after Eid holidays, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates firm at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that trade volume remained low in the market because of Eid holidays. “Trade activity is likely to increase from Monday,” he added.

Cotton markets remained uncertain because of trade war between US, China and Turkey. Karachi cotton market recorded transactions of around 6,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,200/maund to Rs8,250/maund. Deals were noted from Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Mirpurkhas, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Sarari and Kotri.