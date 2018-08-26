Rupee likely to remain range-bound

The local currency market saw dull trading activity during the outgoing week, while the rupee depicted a stable trend.

In the interbank market, sluggish activity was witnessed when the market opened after a three-day long holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

In the week’s opening session, the rupee lost 20 paisas to close at 124.24/dollar. Dollar buying from importers sent the rupee lower on Monday.

The rupee ended flat at 124.24, unchanged over the last closing level on Friday, amid the lack of interest from market participants.

The market participants showed the lack of interest due to soft dollar demand.

The local currency dropped 50 paisas against the dollar in the open market. It closed at 123 on Monday and concluded the week by trading at 123.50.

Traders ruled out near-term sharp volatility in the rupee and said the local unit is likely to remain range-bound next week.

The rupee is likely to trade at 124/124.25 due to weak dollar demand, dealers said.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $16.722 billion as of August 17 from $17.712 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $82 million to $10.235 billion.

The country’s current account deficit widened 13.87 percent to $2.200 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year, as compared to a deficit of $1.932 billion in the same period last year.