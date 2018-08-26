Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Business

DH
Danyal Haris
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Equity trading likely to lose momentum in rollover week

Equity trading is likely to remain dull in the next rollover week, while investors would also keep track of developments related to external flows to take fresh positions, analysts said.

“Activity is expected to remain low on account of future rollover in the upcoming week,” brokerage BMA Capital Management said.

“The market shall keenly track developments on materialisation of much-hyped external flows along with any concrete action plan to resolve rising current account and fiscal deficits.”

A shortened trading week due to Eid holidays saw a lacklustre show during the outgoing week, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected policy action by the new government to tackle twin deficits and declining foreign exchange reserves. The KSE-100 Index of PSX was slightly positive during the week and gained 0.33 percent or 141 points week on week to close at 42,588. Positive news flow on possibility of foreign aid/loans from regional allies including China and Saudi Arabia, however, appeared during the week to placate investors.

Fertilisers outperformed other shares partly because investors are expecting the new government to focus its attention on the textile and agriculture sectors. Earnings for the quarter for fertilisers also contributed to the positive sentiment. Analysts said fertiliser stocks were in the buying chart and closed on the positive zone owing to reports of possible increase in urea prices. Foreigners continued to remain net sellers with an outflow of $3.45 million, mainly concentrated in cement, exploration and petroleum sectors. Amongst local investors, insurance and mutual funds provided support to the market amid thin volumes with a cumulative liquidity of $5.62 million. Companies, bank/development finance institutions sold stocks worth $3.02 million during the week. Analysts said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inaugural speech on 19 August that highlighted broad context of his action plan in order to address key economic and social challenges failed to ignite investors’ sentiment. Moody’s, in a report, highlighted challenges being faced on external and fiscal sides with suggestion surfacing that appreciation in the dollar to send shivering signals to economic managers.

Analysts said the new economic team might take tough decision to control the rising current account deficit by limiting imports. Dollar appreciation would increase interest rate, which would spike inflation and might crimp earnings of the import-dependent companies.

Major news that affected the market during the preceding week were circular debt reaching Rs1.14 trillion and its expected servicing through tariff hikes, external debt repayment obligation reaching $9.3 billion and current account deficit widening 16 percent to $2.2 billion dollars in July. “All developments are worrisome with bumpy road ahead for the new government,” an analyst said, requesting anonymity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s