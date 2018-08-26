Jobs creation: PTI-led govt needs to set its priorities right

Comment

By Mansoor Ahmad

LAHORE: The PTI-led government’s ambition to create 10 million jobs in next five years can be achieved, if it sets its priorities right.

Unemployment in Pakistan is high, mainly due to unavailability of skilled manpower and stagnant manufacturing sector. Imparting skills to the workers is a long-term process.

The government will first have to improve the literacy rate to the level that enables the workers to learn the new technology and its operations; followed by selection of industries that are labour intensive and require minimum learning of skills so that the workers could get on-job trainings.

The unskilled labour force can be provided employment in construction and agriculture sectors. The new government has announced to construct 500,000 low-cost houses during its five year tenure, which will provide employment to a large number of workers. The previous government created most of the jobs in this sector mainly because of its emphasis on mega infrastructure projects, including those constructed under CPEC. If the present government continues its thrust on strengthening infrastructure, then it would create additional jobs from the construction of half a million new houses. However, if the infrastructure spending is drastically cut, the job creation from this sector would be minimal. Agriculture sector could be instrumental in creating rural manufacturing jobs, if the government somehow succeeds in persuading the farmers to go for value-added agriculture instead of depending on grains and some cash crops for the industry.

Cotton production though creates a few jobs at basic textile level, but the downstream job creation is high and has the potential to multiply with proper planning. Sugarcane creates nominal jobs at the manufacturing level and the crop encroaches on the land needed for some useful crops. We are not into value adding our fruits and vegetables. We see imported processed vegetable and fruit products in our large stores. We are not exporting value-added fruit juices or processed vegetables. Food processing mills in the rural areas would create jobs for rural youth and earn foreign exchange for the country. Since it would be difficult to establish high-tech industries in Pakistan because of the lack of skilled manpower, the major avenue of job creation would be the apparel sector. This sector has grown on its own by small entrepreneurs through hard work and skilled marketing.

Marketing apparel products in the global markets is a difficult job. Small entrepreneurs have learnt this art after decades of dedicated learning, custom manufacturing and marketing.

Many of these small exporters have graduated to medium sized entrepreneurs. Almost all of them are growing at a rate of five percent to 10 percent/annum. They are expanding their capacities from the cash they annually save. They are seldom facilitated by the banking sector. Over 90 percent of the bank loans go to the basic textile sector and apparel sector hardly gets five percent of the total textile loans. They cannot expand at the desired speed because of the lack of facilitations. The main negotiators for government concessions are also from basic textiles.

The spinners and weavers now realise that the future is in value addition. They; however, have been tuned to getting large orders of yarn and fabric without efforts. For apparel, you have to knock the door of hundreds of foreign buyers that place small orders, at the initial stage. They try to engage a big buyer, which proves risky because if that single buyer backs out the entire project gets derailed. It would be better for the new government to first facilitate the already established apparel exporters. This would immediately boost exports and create the desired number of jobs planned by the government.

The major reasons for the reduced level of contribution by manufacturing in the past has been the inability of the country to build and maintain competitiveness needed to meet the global challenges, as well as to develop a larger domestic market through low-cost production.

Besides carrying the major burden of creating employment opportunities, the effect of improvement in the manufacturing sector goes far beyond the goods provided by it. Manufacturing sells goods to other sectors and, in turn, purchases materials and services from them for its growth and development.

Manufacturing spurs demand for everything from raw materials to intermediate components. It impinges on software to financial, health, accounting, transportation, and other services in the course of doing business.