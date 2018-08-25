Imran expresses grief over loss of lives in India floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in floods in the Indian state of Kerala.

In a tweet message, the Prime Minister said that on behalf of the people of Pakistan “we extend our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala India”. He offered to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed. The devastating floods in Kerala have left over 300 dead in a fortnight and displaced one million people.