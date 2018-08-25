Dengue contingency plan finalised in Khyber district

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: A meeting of civil and health officials here on Friday prepared an emergency plan to cope with possible dengue fever outbreak in Khyber tribal district, officials said on Friday.
Political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam told reporters that health teams have been formed under the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Dr Khalid Javed Shalmani.
