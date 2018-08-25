PTI govt not to disappoint masses: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government would not disappoint the people.

The former chief minister was talking to media persons after an Eid Milan Party at his residence in Manki Sharif, Nowshera.

Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, Members Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others were also present.

Pervez Khattak said people voted for PTI and Imran Khan to get rid of the corrupt and opportunist politicians. He also claimed that the ill-gotten money of the corrupt politicians would be brought back and spent on the people of Pakistan.

The former chief minister said that change, improving people’s lives and rule of law were the objectives of the Imran Khan-led government.

The minister for defence added that the nation would prosper under the leadership of Imran Khan as he had a vision and a plan for development of the country.

“Reducing deficit and external debts, introducing austerity measures, meritocracy and rule of law and initiating a massive schemes and creation of thousands of jobs through this scheme are some of the initiatives to make Pakistan prosperous,” Pervez Khattak added.