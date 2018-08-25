Sat August 25, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 25, 2018

BRT, other mega projects KP govt’s top priority: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that prompt completion of the Bus Rapid Transit and other uplift projects would be priority areas of the provincial government.

Talking to different delegations, he spelt said the province was to be run under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to an official statement.

“We will invest in human development and encourage boosting productive sectors in the province. Tourism will be promoted to become the mainstay of the provincial economy,” he added.

The chief minister said the agriculture sector development is another area to work on. “The youth will be encouraged and facilitated for shouldering heavy responsibilities to contribute to development of the province and country,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that industrialisation is the destination of the province. “The natural resources of the province would be explored to benefit the provinces and its people. Mass scale investment will be facilitated and infrastructure developed. The natural resources of this province would be the baseline for industrialisation and economic development,” he added.

He said the development fund would be judiciously distributed through a uniform development approach and public sector institutions strengthened to dispense justice to everyone. He asked journalists to do constructive criticism that would help ensure efficient governance.

