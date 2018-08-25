Four Afghan nationals held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police arrested four Afghan nationals and recovered fake Pakistani National Identity Cards (NICs) in Nasirkhel locality in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

Sources said the Pakistani NICs were recovered from Nasim, Arshad, Adil and Murad Ali during checking.

“The four persons in response to identity check provided false information. And on body search, fake identity cards were recovered from them,” said an official.

The police registered the case against the arrestees. Two suffer burn injuries in PEshawar: Two people suffered burn injuries when fire broke out in an oil tanker in Taru Jabba the other day. The officials added five other tankers were also burnt.