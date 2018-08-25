PTI probe holds Nadra responsible for RTS failure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held Nadra responsible for the shutdown of election results software on the polling day, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, the party had formed an investigating committee headed by PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Azam Swati to look into the Results Transmission System (RTS) fault. The committee was also tasked with identifying those responsible and suggest action against them.

The team said that there is proof the general elections 2018 was free and fair but that it has still recommended to carry out a forensic audit of the software failure.

The investigation was completed and Swati is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Saturday) and brief him on the report findings.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which introduced the software for the July 25 elections, faced severe criticism after results were unusually delayed on election day.

Opposition parties have since then called the election rigged and called for a probe into the RTS fault.

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob on July 26 said that the delay has not been caused by any 'wicked conspiracy' or pressure, as claimed by the opposition parties.