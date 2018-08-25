No VIP, now austerity is PTI manifesto: Mahmood

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that there is no VIP as austerity is the PTI manifesto

He said that in the first phase as many as 10 ministers and four advisers would be taken in the provincial cabinet.

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Matta during his maiden visit to Swat after being elected as the chief minister.

Mahmood Khan said that consultation over the cabinet formation had been completed and the final approval would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that education and health would be prioritised under his government, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would introduce a new local bodies system where the district nazims would be elected directly.

“Imran Khan’s vision will be implemented. We will provide quick justice to the people,” he said, adding that Swat would be made a tourist hub to promote tourism and create jobs.

He said that Imran Khan nominated him for the slot of chief minister to address the problems and miseries of the people of KP.

“We will bring about a change in every department to meet the needs of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Mahmood Khan, adding that PTI-led provincial government would focus on solving the problems being faced by the common man.

The chief minister said he would try to come up to expectations of the people of Swat and would improve the road infrastructure in the district.

He thanked the people of Swat and Malakand division for supporting the PTI in recent general election. Earlier, the chief minister was warmly welcomed by the local people after his arrival in the native town Matta in Swat.

On the second day of Eid, people from various walks of life greeted Mahmood Khan.

“Today we have two blessings at the same time, it is an Eid day and also our own chief minister is among us after taking oath,” said Abdullah Khan, younger brother of Mahmood Khan, who is also tehsil nazim of Matta Town.

He added that the issues of Malakand division would be resolved on priority basis.

Abdullah Khan maintained that it was his dream to make Malakand division a hub of tourism.

Later, the chief minister left for Islamabad to attend a meeting chaired by the prime minister.