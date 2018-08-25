Ticket chaos: crackdown on VIP seats and touts

JAKARTA: Indonesian officials vowed to crack down on excessive VIP seating and illegal re-selling Friday at the Asian Games, where ticketing chaos has left angry fans unable to attend even as thousands of seats remain empty.

The Olympic Council of Asia complained to Indonesian organisers over the number of vacant seats at venues, instructing them to reduce the number of places reserved for officials after VIP allocations reached as high as 40 percent in some arenas.

“This is causing a great deal of confusion and does not look good on the broadcasting when there are empty seats,” the OCA said in a letter to the organising committee.Hundreds of people have been left queueing for hours in the heat for Asian Games tickets, while fans have lashed out after difficulties booking tickets online.

Organisers switched to new e-commerce company Blibli on the eve of the games after its original online vendor’s server broke down.Francis Wanandi, deputy head of Games organising committee INASGOC, told reporters two additional sites would now be selling tickets after complaints that tickets were still not accessible online.

But each would have its own allotted quota, meaning buyers may need to visit all three in some cases, he said.Some tickets which appeared to be sold out on the new vendors’ sites would become available after being transferred from the old server in “one or two days”.

“There were some glitches in our system, therefore we made some corrections,” he said.“Because of logistics issues, the new vendors have only been appointed, they need to prepare things.”

The move to e-ticketing would also help to tackle the problem of ticket touts, but no laws exist to ban scalping altogether, Wanandi said.“The authorities have warned them not to be at the locations, but there are no laws which can imprison them,” he said.

“But we try to prevent them from making a transaction in the venues. So we try to minimise them.”Meanwhile, India’s star gymnast Dipa Karmakar left the Asian Games distraught on Friday, saying she had “a very bad feeling” as she departed Jakarta empty-handed.

The 25-year-old — one of just a handful of athletes to have the infamous ‘Vault of Death’ in her repertoire — was among the favourites to take home a medal at the regional Olympics.But Karmakar failed on Friday to make it to the podium in the balance beam, finishing in fifth.

That came after she was forced to pull out of the team final through injury and floundered in her favourite apparatus, the vault, missing out on qualification behind two of her team-mates.“I had a very bad feeling after the podium (for the vault),” she told AFP. “I didn’t do my best.”

She said the first of her two vaults had been poor, but added she had been unlucky not to make it through as neither of her team-mates put on their best show.“I was very disappointed. They also did not do a good performance,” she said.

Karmakar — who last month bagged India’s first-ever gold medal in a global gymnastic event — lost out to China’s Chen Yile, who won her third gold medal of the Games with a score of 14.600.Behind her came North Korea’s Kim Su Jong on 13.400 and China’s Zhang Jin on 13.325.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong won its first gymnastics medal of the Asian Games when defending champion Shek Wai-hung bagged the gold on vault. Shek — nicknamed Stone — said he had felt “big, big pressure” as victory was the only way to stop his gymnastics club being kicked out of their training hall in Hong Kong.

“Now I’ve got the medal I can stay,” he said, adding that it had been very difficult to calm himself in the past few days.The 26-year-old made his name at London 2012 after becoming the first male gymnast from Hong Kong to compete at an Olympic Games.

But he failed to progress beyond the first round and considered quitting the sport, saying at the time he had “wanted to die right there”. Shek’s score of 14.612 pushed South Korea’s Kim Han-sol into second with 14.550, while Indonesia secured their first-ever gymnastics medal with Agus Prayoko on 14.125.

It was Kim’s second medal in Jakarta after taking home the gold in the men’s floor exercise on Thursday.On the parallel bars, China’s Zou Jingyuan scooped the gold in front of compatriot of Xiao Ruoteng.