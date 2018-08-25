Wang Tokyo-bound after successful defence

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: China’s Wang Qiang achieved her “big target” of booking a ticket to 2020 Summer Olympics when she successfully defended her Asian Games women’s tennis singles title on Friday.

The 26-year-old defeated Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2 at the Jakabaring Sport Complex in an all-Chinese final to secure an automatic berth at the Tokyo Games.“For me, the big target was to go to Tokyo,” Wang said after retaining the title she won at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

“Winning this tournament means I can go to Tokyo and that’s why I was playing. I really like Tokyo. When I go to Tokyo, I feel excited. I really love it.“The first target is to go there and now I’ve got that. And then I just have to go and enjoy it. I enjoy Tokyo.”

It is a fitting achievement for the Tianjin-born world number 53, who spent her formative years playing in Japan and is relishing a return to the country she credits with helping to develop her fighting spirit.

Wang became only the second tennis player to win multiple gold medals in the singles event at the Asian Games, matching the feat achieved by compatriot Pan Bing, who won the men’s singles in 1990 and 1994.

“I think it was a really tough week because the weather was so hot,” she said. “I was well prepared for the tournament and I won. It was tougher than the last one.“When you win the last one then everyone thinks you can win this one, so there was a little bit of pressure on me. But I think it’s good for me because when I have pressure I play well.

“It was a very difficult game. Last year, we played in the final of a Chinese tournament and it’s always tough. She’s a good player.”Wang will not have much time to celebrate her victory as she will depart for New York, after a short stopover at China, to play in the opening round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows next week.

Meanwhile, top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan notched up their maiden men’s tennis doubles gold medal at the Asian Games, dominating the final clash with a thoroughly clinical performance in Palembang on Friday.

Bopanna and Sharan defeated Aleksander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in 52 minutes.Less than 20 minutes into the match, the Indians were 4-1 ahead, breaking Bublik and Yevseyev at the very first opportunity they got.

In no time, the top seeds were serving for the set with a 5-3 lead and Bopanna’s booming serve wrapped it up in style for them.The Kazakhs had their moments but were undone by erratic play — a brilliant cross-court backhand winner one moment and a powerless return buried in the nets the very next minute.

In contrast, Bopanna and Sharan’s easy camaraderie shone through in the match and they displayed near perfect on court coordination.Bopanna was particularly formidable from the baseline, displaying a good range of strokes to pull off some tough winners, helped by his brute power.