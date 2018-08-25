Sat August 25, 2018
AFP
August 25, 2018

Share

Rower Ejaz barred for exceeding weight limit

JAKARTA: Pakistan’s Asim Ejaz suffered the embarrassment of missing out from competing in the men’s lightweight single sculls at the Asian Games on Friday after he was disqualified for exceeding the maximum weight limit.

Lightweight men cannot weigh more than 72.5kg according to the rules but the 31-year-old was found to be over that limit despite his official Games entry putting him at 72kg.“In race No. 57 LM1x, PAK is excluded due to exceeding the maximum of body weight,” Games organisers said in an official statement.

South Korea’s Park Hyun-su went on the win gold in a time of seven minutes, 12.86 seconds, ahead of Hong Kong’s Chiu Hin Chun, while India’s Dushyant claimed bronze.Host nation Indonesia took its first-ever Asian Games rowing gold Friday to the delight of cheering home fans watching the last rowing race of the tournament.

Victory in the lightweight men’s eight was the country’s ninth gold medal in the regional Olympics, bringing it only two short of its record set in 1962, the last time the nation hosted the event.

As they crossed the finish line, the team stood up in their boat, pumping their fists in the air while overjoyed supporters repeatedly chanted “Indonesia!”Uzbekistan took the silver, while Hong Kong’s bronze was its second rowing medal of the day after bagging silver in the men’s lightweight single sculls.

In the day’s other six rowing races, China scooped up three more golds, bringing the giant to an all-time Asian Games gold medal tally of 1,400.Korea and Japan took one gold each and India came first in the men’s quadruple sculls to win its second-ever rowing gold.

But the day saw an end to the symbolic rowing hopes of Unified Korea, a team combining athletes from both the North and South of the divided peninsula.Their women’s lightweight double sculls team came in last, and the lightweight men’s eight team finished fifth out of six.

Meanwhile, one team member of the Indonesia team dedicated the medal to his newborn baby that he has not yet been able to meet. One of the heroic eight, Tanzil Hadid, spoke of the personal sacrifice that he had made to get the gold round his neck.

