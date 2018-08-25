Guinea MPs banned from foreign travel

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea: Equatorial Guinea's lawmakers have been banned from foreign travel unless authorised by Vice President Teodorin Nguema Obiang, the president's son, according to a note from the presidency obtained by AFP on Thursday.

"On the grounds of national interest," lawmakers must submit a request to travel abroad to the head of the National Assembly or the Senate "with the agreement of the vice president," said the note dated July 27. Some lawmakers in Malabo confirmed the information to AFP.

In June, the country's civil servants were hit with a similar ban. According to sources, the move is linked to an attempted coup that took place in December, the details of which were announced by the Equatorial Guinean government in January. The authorities say the operation involved a group of men from Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Sudan, but some of the ringleaders were civil servants who had travelled to Europe in late 2017.

Reality Winner sentenced for leaking top secret report

Ag Reuters

TEXAS: A federal judge sentenced former US intelligence contractor Reality Winner on Thursday to more than five years in prison after she admitted leaking to a media outlet a top secret report on Russian interference in US elections, her attorney said.

Winner, 26, who has already spent nearly two years in jail, pleaded guilty in June to passing the National Security Agency report to The Intercept in 2016. She will receive credit for the time she spent in pre-trial confinement, said one of her attorneys, Titus Nichols. During a hearing in Winner´s home town of Augusta, Georgia, Judge James Hall approved her lawyers´ request for a 63-month sentence followed by three years of supervised release, Nichols said.

It was the longest sentence ever given to someone for illegally disclosing government information, according to Nichols.

"The sentence and accompanying plea agreement both reflect that Reality recognises that actions have consequences, and that she has learned from her mistake and is prepared to accept the consequences of her actions," Winner´s attorneys said in a statement.

Judge Hall also agreed to let Winner be transferred to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where she could receive medical services and be closer to her family. Federal prosecutors said her sentence of more than five years was appropriate because Winner betrayed the trust of her colleagues and her country. "Make no mistake: US Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement. "Winner´s purposeful violation put our nation´s security at risk. . . She was the quintessential example of an insider threat.

"Winner had been working with Pluribus International Corp, a company that provides analytical services for US defence and intelligence agencies.

The NSA document she gave the news outlet contained technical details on what it said were Russian attempts to hack election officials in the United States and a voting-machine company before the November 2016 presidential election, two US officials with knowledge of the case have said.

Winner admitted to intentionally printing a copy of the intelligence report in her office and mailing it to the news outlet. She was indicted on a single federal count of wilful retention and transmission of national defence information, a felony under the Espionage and Censorship Act that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, court documents showed.

Betsy Reed, editor in chief of The Intercept, said in a statement that Winner should be honoured, and that her sentencing and other prosecutions of whistle-blowers were attacks on freedom of speech and of the press. "Instead of being recognized as a conscience-driven whistle-blower whose disclosure helped protect US elections, Winner was prosecuted with vicious resolve by the Justice Department under the Espionage Act," Reed said.