Sat August 25, 2018
REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Brazil’s Lula plays king-maker from his prison cell

CURITIBA/RECIFE: It is Thursday outside a government building in this tidy city in southern Brazil. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the country´s former president, is receiving visitors to plot his political future. Never mind that this compound, the regional federal police headquarters, doubles as a prison for corrupt politicians.

Or that Lula, as this leftist icon is universally known, is serving a 12-year sentence for graft. Despite his predicament, Lula is still calling the shots in his Workers Party (PT) and engineering another presidential run, underscoring his stature as the most popular modern political figure in Brazil.

During his two presidential terms, which ran from 2003 to 2011, the economy soared, poverty plunged and Brazil basked in the international spotlight, winning bids to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games. PT lieutenants regularly visit Lula in prison to map out strategy ahead of October´s presidential balloting, eight party insiders told Reuters.

This day´s crop included Vagner Freitas, head of Brazil´s most powerful trade union. Lula´s vice presidential running mate Fernando Haddad, and Gleisi Hoffmann, the PT´s president, showed up the following day. Outside the lock-up, vendors sold T-shirts with Lula´s bearded visage to the partisan crowd.

Occasional chants of "Lula president, Lula innocent" filled the air. His candidacy is the longest of long shots. Convicted felons are banned from running for office. An electoral court is expected in coming weeks to declare him ineligible for October´s race. Critics decry Lula´s bid as a stunt aimed at motivating the base and propping up Haddad, his likely stand-in. The former mayor of Sao Paulo, Haddad is little-known outside that city - and disliked by many in it. But in a chaotic political season in Brazil, Lula could be the kingmaker. The presidential contest is unpredictable, loaded with candidates struggling to connect with voters. Brazilians are despondent over their nation´s stagnant economy, rampant violence and ineffective political class.

Advertisement

