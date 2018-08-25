Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

World

REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi sets out small business focus ahead of elections

LONDON: Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's opposition Congress party, said he would seek to shift the focus of the country´s economic policy towards supporting small and medium-sized firms if he won power at an upcoming election.

The fourth-generation politician of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty spoke to reporters and academics in London, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for concentrating economic support on big companies at the expense of job-creating smaller enterprises.

Speaking ahead of an election due early next year, Gandhi used a broad question and answer session covering foreign policy toward neighbours China and Pakistan and even Brexit, to sketch out his approach to defeating the Hindu nationalist Modi.

"Of course we have to support the large industries, but the focus has to shift to developing small and medium businesses," he said at the International Institute of Strategic Studies.

The centrist Congress party has been critical of the Modi government's job creation record, and Gandhi said the solution to the unemployment problem was a shift away from what he called Modi´s focus on "large industrialists".

"You´re not going to get the jobs from there," Gandhi said. "You are going to get jobs from small and medium businesses, you are going to get jobs from a transformation of agriculture, you are going to get jobs from construction, you are going to get from building housing.

"He said the party could also consider 'strategic plays' such as opening up the air travel sector like China has done. Modi's inability to generate tens of millions of jobs for the country's youth - a promise which helped him secure the largest mandate in three decades in 2014 - would be the biggest threat to his bid for another term in the general election due by May, political analysts have said.

The government told parliament in July that creating jobs was a priority. The labour ministry said it was "encouraging" the private sector, fast-tracking various projects involving substantial investments, and increasing public spending on various state-run employment-generation programmes.

Opinion polls show Modi remains the front runner to win another five-year term, but his Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered reverses in some local elections in the past few months that have energized the opposition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s