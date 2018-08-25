Consultation on to expand Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Consultations between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are currently under way to induct more members into the newly-formed Sindh cabinet, it was learnt on Friday.

According to party insiders, the names of at least 10 people had been shortlisted to induct them in the cabinet. At present, the cabinet comprises eight provincial ministers and two advisers to the CM. It consists mostly of fresh faces as only three people who were part of the previous cabinet of Syed Murad Ali Shah have been reappointed.

It is likely that up to 10 more provincial ministers and two more advisers would be inducted into the Sindh cabinet to expand it. Those who could become part of the cabinet are Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Perween Qaimkhani, Mumtaz Jakhrani, Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Malik Asad Sikandar, Rana Hameer Singh. Similarly, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Aijaz Jakhrani could be appointed as new advisers to the CM, while Awais Qadir Shah, Arbab Lutfullah, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Nida Khuhro, Nawab Talpur could be appointed special assistants to the CM, sources said. It should be noted that former president Asif Ali Zardari has given a free hand to the party’s chairman – Bilawal – to pick members of the new Sindh cabinet. The PPP leadership has already made it clear that appointment of new cabinet members would be conditional and linked with their performance regarding matters of governance. Earlier this month, while talking to journalists after visiting the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam with his cabinet colleagues, CM Shah had said that after Eidul Azha, the cabinet would be expanded. The new Sindh cabinet took oath on August 19. It comprises Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, with the portfolios of health and population welfare; Hari Ram, who will look after the departments of minority affairs, social welfare and prisons; Muhammad Ismail Rahu, who has agriculture, supply & prices; Mir Shabbir Ali Bijrani, who will look after the mines & minerals department; Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, who will oversee revenue & relief; Saeed Ghani, who will look after the departments of local government, public health engineering, rural development and Katchi Abadis; Syed Sardar Ali Shah, who has education and culture, tourism & antiquities departments; and Shehla Raza, who will look after the women development department. The next day, the government allocated portfolios to the two advisers to the CM. Barrister Murtaza Wahab was given the charge of the law department and the Anti-Corruption Establishment, while Muhammad Bux Mahar was given the portfolio of the department of industries and commerce.