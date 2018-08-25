PTI strategy for presidential election today

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will have a crucial meeting on Saturday (today) to devise a strategy for the upcoming presidential election.

PTI’s senior leader in the Senate, Senate Muhammad Azam Swati told The News, when approached on telephone, that Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned the meeting at 3:00pm on Saturday to discuss line of action for the election of their candidate Dr Arif Alvi for the slot of president.

“Contacts are being made with the allies and like-minded parties for support in the legislatures, and we are confident of ensuring victory of our presidential candidate,” he maintained. The PTI enjoys comfortable majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Punjab Assembly and Balochistan Assembly, and its majority can be billed thin if the PPP decided to side with the PML-N at the time of elections in the National Assembly. However, the chances of such scenario are almost nil as of now. In the Senate, it will have to rely on its allies as well as differences between the two leading parties.

When his attention was drawn to senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid’s statement that if PPP’s presidential candidate apologises to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in jail, then they could consider supporting him in the election; he dismissed it.

“The state of opposition parties is before all of us. I don’t think they pose any real threat to us, given the sharp divisions in major two political parties,” he said while referring to PML-N and PPP, which have failed to evolve joint strategy earlier in the National Assembly, particularly at the time of election of prime minister and now again, they confront same situation.

Asked about the PTI committee’s findings on the failure of result transmission system, he said that a report would be presented, possibly to the prime ministeron Saturday, as they wanted forensic audit of the system. “The July 25 general election has been free, fair and transparent, but a deliberate and calculated attempt is being made to make the nation-wide exercise controversial, which no way goes to the advantage of the nation,” he emphasised.

The electoral exercise, he contended, which cost the nation about Rs21 billion was transparent, but there must be forensic audit, involving the state entities to share the findings with the nation as early as possible.

Senator Swati plans to hold a news conference on this matter and also run a documentary on the state-run Television if permitted by the Prime Minister.