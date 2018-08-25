Four held for displaying weapons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Sadr police arrested four persons on the charges of displaying weapons and aerial firing here. A police spokesman said that accused included Qamar Abbas from Chak 77/GB, Ashiq from Chak 235/RB, Abid from Chak 237/RB and Nadeem from Chak 263/RB. They were sent behind the bars and further investigation was under way.
MAN SHOT DEAD BY RIVALS: A man was murdered and another injured by their rivals at Niazabad on Friday. Ejaz Ahmad and Ghulam Farid were on way when their rivals opened fire on them. As a result, Ejaz was killed on the spot while Ghulam Farid was seriously injured. The assassins managed to escape by resorting to aerial firing. The police are investigating.
SHOPKEEPER KILLED: A shopkeeper was killed in a gas tank explosion at Mananwala. M Asif was filling gas in a cylinder when a gas tank suddenly exploded. As a result, Asif was killed on the spot. The police are investigating.
STUDENT COMMITS SUICIDE: A BSc student committed suicide at Shireenwala. Arslan ended his life by shooting himself over a domestic dispute.
