12-year-old girl dies after falling from swing

HAFIZABAD: A 12-year-old girl died after falling from a swing in a park near Kassoke Bypass. Eman Fatima d/o Babar, a resident of Mohallah Ghari Awan, along with her family went to the park. She was enjoying a swing when she suddenly fell from it due to the alleged negligence of the park administration. As a result, she died on the spot. On information, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad along with the DPO reached the spot and sealed the park. The DC ordered the assistant commissioner to conduct an inquiry. Meanwhile, the police have taken the swing operator in custody and are interrogating him.