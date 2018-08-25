Man, son among three killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD: Three people, including two members of a family, were killed in two road accidents here. In the first incident, Ehsan and his son Grafin Masih were on way when a speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler. As a result, Ehsan was killed on the spot while Grafin Masih was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. The police have registered a case against motorcyclist Bilal Ahmad for rash and negligent driving. In the second incident, Arslan Ahmad of Hajveri Town was killed while his father Salamat Ali and their neighbour Karamat Ali were critically injured when their motorcycle struck against a road divider on Sargodha Road