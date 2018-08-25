10 booked for double murder

HAFIZABAD: Vanike Tarar police have registered a case against 10 accused on the charge of double murder and arrested two of them. Those booked include M Ashraf, Liaqat Ali, Nasrullah, Tasawar Hussain, Adnan, Ibrar and Ijaz. The accused had gunned down two brothers Ijlal Haider and Dawood Haider near Sawanpura village.