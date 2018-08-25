Four boys die as car rams into tree

DASKA: Four boys were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadr police limits on Friday.

Hussain Khalil, Hassam Azmat, Moazzam, Shahzeb, Sharjeel and Roshan were going to Sialkot when their car struck against a tree due to overspeeding near Rajokay village. As a result, they were injured seriously. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital were Roshan, Moazzam, Hassam Azmat and Hussain Khalil died. The police are investigating.

THREE ABDUCTED: Three people, including a girl, were abducted in as many incidents here on Friday.

In the first incident, Iqbal, Shafqat and Gulzar entered the house of Aziz and allegedly abducted his daughter.

In the second incident, Hussain was going to a shop when some unidentified people abducted him. In the third incident, Osama was going to bazaar when Mubashir, Adnan, Riaz and Zeeshan allegedly abducted him. The police are investigating.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man allegedly shot his wife dead over a domestic issue in City police limits on Friday.

Robina Bibi and her husband Muhammad Ashraf of Ramazan Town used to quarrel with each other over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, the couple again quarreled over a domestic issue. In a fit of frustration, Ashraf allegedly shot his wife dead. The police are investigating.

BOY INJURED: Two people injured a boy in Sadr police limits on Friday.

Muhammad Waseem was coming to Daska when two unidentified men intercepted and shot at and injured him near Golathian. The injured boy was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

CAR STOLEN: An incident of theft was reported in the City police limits on Friday.

Thieves stole the car of Riaz from outside his house. The police are investigating.