Killing of 2 students in fake encounter: Interim bail of three policemen cancelled

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ejaz Kasuri cancelled interim bails of three policemen facing charges of killing two students - Arslan and Usman of Muslim Town – in fake encounter.

The accused policemen whose bails were cancelled are ASI Javed Akhtar, Head Constable Asghar Ali and Constable Falak Sher of Millat Town police station. Two other accused policemen Muhammad Faisal, a suspended policeman, and Qaumi Razakaar Waqat Ali are already in police custody. The police had allegedly killed the two students in a fake encounter at Garden Pulli on August 9. After the encounter, the police had registered a case against the two students on a charge of opening fire on a police party at a picket on Sargodha Road. The police also retaliated, which caused their death. The deceased students’ parents and relatives had staged a demonstration in front of the Allied Hospital.

Khan Rahman’s son visits UAF: Khan Fasahat Rahman, son of former principal of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Khan A Rehman, visited the varsity and witnessed the pace of development at the campus on Friday. He visited to old campus, Department of Entomology and Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security and called on university oldest alumni Dr Abdul Qayyum, former Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairman Entomology Dr Jalal Arif, Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Sajjad Khan, Director Financial Assistance Dr Hafeez Sadaqat, Dr Aslam Khan and other notables.

They all paid tributes to the services rendered by Dr Khan A Rehman, who joined the Punjab Agriculture and Research Institute, now the UAF, in 1927 and served as its principle in the late 1940. They also discussed the possibilities of the kicking off Khan A Rehman Scholarship, establishment of Khan A Rahman Lab at the Department of Entomology, and Khan A Rehman Chair.