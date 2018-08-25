Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Killing of 2 students in fake encounter: Interim bail of three policemen cancelled

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ejaz Kasuri cancelled interim bails of three policemen facing charges of killing two students - Arslan and Usman of Muslim Town – in fake encounter.

The accused policemen whose bails were cancelled are ASI Javed Akhtar, Head Constable Asghar Ali and Constable Falak Sher of Millat Town police station. Two other accused policemen Muhammad Faisal, a suspended policeman, and Qaumi Razakaar Waqat Ali are already in police custody. The police had allegedly killed the two students in a fake encounter at Garden Pulli on August 9. After the encounter, the police had registered a case against the two students on a charge of opening fire on a police party at a picket on Sargodha Road. The police also retaliated, which caused their death. The deceased students’ parents and relatives had staged a demonstration in front of the Allied Hospital.

Khan Rahman’s son visits UAF: Khan Fasahat Rahman, son of former principal of University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Khan A Rehman, visited the varsity and witnessed the pace of development at the campus on Friday. He visited to old campus, Department of Entomology and Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security and called on university oldest alumni Dr Abdul Qayyum, former Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairman Entomology Dr Jalal Arif, Dean Animal Husbandry Dr Sajjad Khan, Director Financial Assistance Dr Hafeez Sadaqat, Dr Aslam Khan and other notables.

They all paid tributes to the services rendered by Dr Khan A Rehman, who joined the Punjab Agriculture and Research Institute, now the UAF, in 1927 and served as its principle in the late 1940. They also discussed the possibilities of the kicking off Khan A Rehman Scholarship, establishment of Khan A Rahman Lab at the Department of Entomology, and Khan A Rehman Chair.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s