Blind murder mystery solved, accused arrested

FAISALABAD: Dijkot police claimed to have solved a blind murder mystery and arrested an accused after two weeks of the incident.

A police spokesman said that a 45-year-old farmer Ikram of Kukkarwala was found murdered under mysterious circumstances while sleeping at his outhouse two weeks ago.

Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal collected evidences from the crime scene and took suspect Irfan alias Fani of the same locality in custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the farmer. He told police that Ikram wanted to replace him as a prayer leader in the village mosque. He did not want to leave his position, therefore, he killed him with an axe. The accused also confessed to killing his uncle two years ago in the same manner. The police have registered a case.

Experts for immediate cultivation of beetroot: The agriculture experts have advised the growers to immediately start cultivation of beetroot (Chukandar) to get bumper produce.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, beetroot has exceptional nutritional value as it is very rich in minerals, calcium, iron and vitamins A & C.

It is also an excellent source of fiber, potassium, manganese and folic acid, besides having very powerful antioxidants. The beetroots are an essential part of salad which is largely used across the world. “The growers should cultivate beetroots at maximum space of their lands as it will also play a pivotal role in mitigating financial constraints of farmers”, he added. The Agriculture spokesman further said that second half of August is most suitable time for cultivation of beetroots. However, its cultivation can also be completed by mid of September. The growers can increase production of beetroot from 700 mounds per acre to 1,200 mound per acre by using latest technology. “Farmers should contact their nearest agriculture centre or toll free agri helpline through 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8am to 8pm for getting information or guidance”, he added.

shutdown programME: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company here, power supply from SOS Village, Ashrafabad, Wapda Academy, Chenab Engineering, Hamdard, NTU, Raza Town, Bhaiwala, Bagaywala and Gatti feeders emanating from 132KV Nishatabad new grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 12 noon while Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Saturday (August 25).