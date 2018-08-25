Imran negates manifesto: JUI-F

CHAKDARRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial head Maulana Gul Naseeb has said that Imran Khan has negated his manifesto by making alliance with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Addressing party activist on the occasion of Eid, he said that their resentment is not against Imran Khan but against the authorities of ECP. He added that it was the duty of ECP to have held free and transparent election. The JUI-F provincial head asked the government to severe diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over the blasphemous caricatures.