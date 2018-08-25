PM briefed at Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Foreign Office Friday and stayed there for about one hundred minutes to grasp intricacies of the external ties of the country and sought briefing from the team of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Special Secretary Jamal Shah, all additional foreign secretaries and directors general of the office were in attendance. The visit has taken place after two consecutive diplomatic embarrassments first about the greeting message by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was attributed offering dialogue and second on account of Prime Minister’s conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Foreign Office swiftly brushed aside the impression given by the State Department that the calling Secretary of State referred to terrorists while no such discussion took place in the course of interaction. The State Department stood by its contention and Islamabad is insisting over its position. Despite the ‘confusion’ Pomeo is visiting Pakistan on 5th of September as he is proceeding to New Delhi for two-plus-two dialogue with India.

Interestingly Pakistan would be observing Defence of Pakistan Day in memory of attack by India 53 years ago and US Defence and State Secretaries would be busy in having talks for enhancing defence cooperation with New Delhi on the same day. Earlier Indian Ministry External Affairs spokesman disputed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi’s assertion that Indian Prime Minister in his message of greeting to Prime Minister Khan hinted for resumption of dialogue between the two countries.

The sources pointed out that no decision could take place in Foreign Office visit of the Prime Minister about his attending United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit next month where the World Body has already dedicated slot for the address of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on September 25.

The Foreign Office has recommended the Prime Minister to address the UNGA since it would provide him opportunity to forcefully show country’s new face to the world and its devotion for peace and harmony. Chinese President Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UNGA in the first year of their elections and addressed it to highlight the policies of their respective governments.

The visit to the UN will also provide him occasion to rub his shoulder with the world leaders and have discussion on bilateral and international subject of country’s interest. It is understood that Prime Minister Imran Khan is shy of addressing and attending the UN. In the meanwhile, sources told The News that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could not attract due attention in the briefing of the Prime Minister. Its significance was reportedly watered down by the participants. It did come under discussion briefly, the sources added.

The sources said that the subject of retaining or changing non-career/contractual ambassadors/high commissioners in important capitals of the world did not come up for discussion during the briefing. Prime Minister Imran was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Chief of Protocol (CP) Murad Janjua on the arrival at the main gate of the Foreign Office. The briefing was arranged in old building (Aga Shahi Block) of the office.